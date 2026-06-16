Govt pursuing efforts for release of 10 Pak hostages in Somalia

ISLAMABAD, 16 JUN (DNA) — Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government is actively working through diplomatic channels to secure the release of 10 Pakistani citizens being held hostage in Somalia.

Responding to a point raised by PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Patel during the House proceedings, the minister said the government took immediate notice of the matter as soon as it was brought before Parliament.

The minister informed House that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had already contacted his Somali counterpart to discuss the issue, adding that the Foreign Office has remained fully engaged and has issued statements regarding the situation.

Azam Tarar said that Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch is in continuous contact with the relevant Somali authorities, while Pakistan’s mission in Djibouti is closely monitoring developments and coordinating efforts for the hostages’ release. He said that the hostages are not being held by the Somali government but by another group, making it challenging to determine their exact whereabouts and secure their immediate release.

Assuring the House of the government’s commitment, Tarar said Parliament and the public would be kept informed of any significant progress. “These are our citizens and their safety remains a matter of serious concern for the government. We are fully aware of their situation and are making every possible effort through diplomatic channels to secure their release,” he said.

Earlier in the session, a delegation from Bangladesh’s higher education sector visited the National Assembly and observed the proceedings. Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the visiting delegation, while lawmakers greeted them by thumping their desks. — DNA