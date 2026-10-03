Govt-PTI second round of talks begins amid deadlock over Oct 4 Islamabad march

ISLAMABAD, OCT 3: After multiple delays, the second round of negotiations between the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finally begun, with both sides remaining at odds over the Imran Khan-founded party’s planned long march towards Islamabad on October 4.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the government-opposition talks between the government and opposition to ease the ongoing political tensions in the country.



The government’s delegation includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, PPP leaders Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Ejaz Jakhrani.

The opposition team comprises Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Aamir Dogar and Haleem Adil.

Talking to the media moments before the second round, the PTI chief said efforts were being made to stop his party’s long march, adding that talk of taking extreme steps had also been heard from the treasury benches.

Without naming anyone, he expressed disappointment over statements made by some ministers. “Negotiations would be fruitful,” he said, expressing hope for a positive outcome.

Barrister Gohar said the talks are very important for the country, nation and democracy, adding that the party wants to hold its long march without the imposition of an emergency or governor’s rule in KP.

Responding to a question about the delay in talks, he said opposition leaders had been consulting at the Parliament House, which had delayed their participation in the negotiations.

In a post on social media platform X, NA Speaker Sadiq hoped that all parties would continue the talks in a cordial atmosphere. He thanked the government, PPP and opposition members for participating in the negotiations aimed at resolving the issues.

Meanwhile, sources said that leader of the Opposition Aklama Abbas held a phone call with Achakzai during consultations inside the opposition chamber.

He reportedly informed Achakzai about the ongoing talks and meetings.

Meanwhile, Naqvi and Sanaullah contacted PM Shehbaz Sharif on phone and apprised him about the developments so far.

The government has reportedly demanded the opposition to end the protest march to advance the parleys.

The first round of the talks was held on Friday at the National Assembly speaker’s chamber, with no agreement reached between the government and the PTI.

The former ruling party had reconstituted its delegation for the meeting after Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai refused to attend the meeting at the NA speaker’s chamber, saying he would attend the talks if they were held at a neutral location.

Following the talks, the PTI chairman said the meeting lasted around an hour, with both sides presenting their respective positions.

The PTI chief had said on Friday that the second round of talks would be held at 2pm today. He later announced that the meeting would take place at 3pm. However, the second round of talks between the government and opposition is yet to begin in the federal capital.

“Today at 3pm in the afternoon, the second and important round of negotiations will take place between the government and opposition delegations in the office of the speaker of the National Assembly,” Barrister Gohar wrote in a post on X.

Separately, sources said that members of the PTI’s political and core committees have suggested that the long march could be postponed rather than called off if the government made positive progress in the talks.

Barrister Gohar briefed members on the negotiations during the meeting, while members also discussed the party’s future strategy, sources said.

According to sources, a majority of members expressed the view that the negotiations should be expanded.

The PTI secretary general told the meeting that there appeared to be a plan to impose an emergency, sources said, adding that some members suggested quitting national and provincial assemblies if the federal government imposed an emergency in KP.

The meeting also agreed that statements should not be issued to the media during the negotiations, while members criticised statements made by PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah and PPP leader Sherry Rehman.

Some members suggested that some PTI leaders attend a meeting with the party’s founder at the Adiala jail.

Members were of the view that a meeting of Achakzai and Abbas with the PTI founder could help find a way forward.