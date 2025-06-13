Govt provides wheelchairs, assistive devices to disabled citizens

RAWALPINDI, JUN 13 (APP/DNA): The Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department distributed assistive devices and wheelchairs among persons with disabilities during the second phase of its aid program, held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

According to the details, a total of 169 persons with disabilities received mobility aids across Rawalpindi district. The distribution included 154 adult wheelchairs, 8 pediatric wheelchairs, 2 rollators, 2 arm crutches and 3 white canes.

Parliamentarians including Tahira Aurangzeb, Qamar ul Islam, Malik Ibrar, Riffat Abbasi and other political and social figures attended the ceremony, along with a large number of persons with disabilities and their family members.

Speaking at the event, MNA Qamar ul Islam said that under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is progressing rapidly. We’re fortunate to have leadership that cares for every member of society and works to improve their lives.

Tahira Aurangzeb highlighted that the initiative aims to enhance mobility and make life easier for persons with physical disabilities.

“These individuals possess remarkable capabilities and intelligence. Our priority is to improve their quality of life and integrate them as active members of society”, she said.

It is worth mentioning that the citizens can apply for the program through www.adwc.punjab.gov.pk.