Govt presents ‘best possible’ federal budget 2025–26: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP/DNA):Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday termed the federal budget 2025-26 as balanced and people-friendly, emphasizing that it addresses the needs of various sectors while promoting economic stability.

He said the government has presented the best possible budget, notably reducing tax burdens on industries and the salaried class, providing significant relief.

During an interview with PTV News Channel, Malik highlighted the government’s efforts to provide relief to the people, adding that the government has taken significant steps to address economic challenges and improve the

lives of citizens.

By reducing tax rates for the salaried class and offering incentives to industries, the government hopes to foster a more favorable economic environment and improve the overall standard of living, he added.

This balanced approach, he said, reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable development and improving the welfare of the people.