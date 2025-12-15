Govt pledges full support to Islamabad land survey affectees

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 /DNA/ – The government has pledged its full support to address the grievances of citizens whose properties were affected by a controversial land survey conducted over a decade ago.

During a high-level meeting on Saturday, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, the Focal Person for the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, assured representatives of the Islamabad Affectees Alliance that their struggle for justice would be actively championed at the highest levels of government.

The core issue revolves around the 2008 survey conducted using Google Earth and SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) imagery, which the affectees claim inaccurately demarcated land and led to injustices in property rights. The alliance has consistently rejected the findings of this survey.

In a significant show of solidarity, Mr. Naqvi and the affectees’ representatives unanimously declared the 2008 survey as “completely unacceptable.” Mr. Naqvi committed to a multi-pronged action plan to resolve the long-standing dispute.

“The fight to protect the rights of the affectees and to ensure they receive justice will continue. Their voice will be raised on every relevant forum,” stated Mr. Naqvi.

He announced that meetings would soon be arranged between the alliance’s committee and key officials, including the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Furthermore, he stated that with the assistance of the Prime Minister’s Advisor, Dr. Tariq Shah, the matter would be brought directly to the attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for intervention.

The meeting was attended by prominent members of the affectees’ community, including Malik Mehraban, Kashif Qureshi, and Malik Jamshed, among others. The discussion focused on the persistent problems stemming from the 2008 survey, with attendees demanding a fair and transparent resolution.

This development marks a potential turning point for the affected citizens, who have sought governmental support for years to overturn the survey’s implications and secure their property rights in the federal capital.