Govt pledges accessible cancer treatment for all deserving patients

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 /DNA/: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring cancer patients across Pakistan receive timely and affordable medical care, marking World Cancer Day with a pledge to remove financial barriers to treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Shah outlined practical measures being implemented to guarantee that economic hardship does not prevent patients from accessing essential cancer treatment facilities.

He highlighted the role of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), operating under his ministry, in providing critical support to deserving patients.

“Through our Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) program, PBM is extending comprehensive support covering treatment costs, medicines, and other vital medical procedures,” the Minister explained. “These initiatives are designed to facilitate timely intervention for patients seeking care in both public and private healthcare institutions.”

The minister emphasized the government’s vision of equitable healthcare access, stating that no patient should be left behind due to financial constraints.

Imran Shah also issued strict directives to relevant authorities, calling for zero tolerance toward negligence in service delivery.

He stressed the importance of efficient processing of patient applications, instructing officials to expedite approvals and ensure seamless access to support mechanisms.

The announcement comes as Pakistan joins the global community in observing World Cancer Day, an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness and improving cancer prevention, detection, and treatment worldwide.