Govt must start deliberations with business leaders regarding upcoming budget: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, MAR 16 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has called upon the Government to immediately initiate deliberations with the business leaders in connection with the forthcoming budget to make it a business friendly.

In a statement, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that owing to the existing high inflation rate, trade deficit is on the rise and the hardships of the business community have multiplied. Hence the situation demands that the Government should start deliberations with the business leaders, incorporate their suggestions in the budget document to ease their problems which in turn will definitely benefit the masses.

He expressed the hope that the sitting government as per its election manifesto will pay heed to the issue on priority basis and formulate long term policies in the best interest of the business community and ultimately the common man.

The President ICCI added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a visionary leader and is well aware of the difficulties of the entrepreneurs as well as the masses, so he will surely direct his economic team to start consultations with the business leaders to achieve this cherished goal.