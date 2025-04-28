Govt must invest in hockey, says Australian HC Neil Hawkins

R.S Titans clinch thrilling final of Rising Stars Hockey League 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a gripping finale to the Rising Stars Hockey League 2025, R.S Titans emerged victorious by defeating the Aviators with a close scoreline of 2-1. The match was a testament to the growing popularity and spirit of hockey in Pakistan.

Both teams displayed outstanding skill, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the match, making it an exciting contest until the very last minute. The Titans managed to secure a narrow lead and successfully defended it against the persistent attacks of the Aviators.

Adding a special touch to the event, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins represented the Aviators team. During the prize distribution ceremony, Mr. Hawkins praised the players and organizers for their dedication. In his speech, he urged the government to invest more in hockey, reminding everyone that it is Pakistan’s national game. He also commended the management for organizing such a successful league on a self-finance basis, highlighting the community’s commitment to promoting the sport.

The High Commissioner of Brunei, Kamal Ahmad, also addressed the audience. He applauded the teamwork and spirit displayed by both finalist teams and expressed his admiration for the organization of the event, saying such initiatives are crucial for nurturing young talent.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Romania, Eduard Preda, shared an interesting personal note during his speech, humorously stating that he might be the only person in Romania who plays field hockey. He expressed his desire to promote and introduce hockey in Romania, inspired by the passion he witnessed during the league.

The Rising Stars Hockey League 2025 has been a beacon of hope for the revival of hockey in Pakistan, and the thrilling final between R.S Titans and Aviators is expected to inspire a new generation of players. The success of the event demonstrated how collective efforts, even on limited resources, can breathe new life into traditional sports.