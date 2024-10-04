Govt mulls Governor’s rule in KP

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling imposition of Governor rule in the KP province. The KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met with the Prime Minister on Friday.

Sources close to this development revealed that both sides discussed as to how to control situation in the KP. Sources claim Governor Faisal Kundi also supported the idea of Governor rule, but it was not decided when the government will go for this extreme step.

The sources are of the view that many ministers think any such step before the SCO summit may be avoided.