Govt likely to impose smart lockdown amid rising fuel prices: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to impose a smart lockdown amid rising petroleum prices against the backdrop of a worsening Middle East crisis, with a final decision expected this evening, sources said on Tuesday.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviewed various proposals concerning the rising prices of petroleum products, said the sources privy to the matter.



The government is considering a three-day closure of markets and reduced working hours under the proposed smart lockdown, they added.

A four-day working week has also been proposed for public and private offices as part of the austerity measures being considered, the sources said.

Under another proposal, government employees would work on a rotation basis to reduce the number of people commuting to workplaces.

The government is also considering holidays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to reduce transportation and mobility.

The federal government has decided to introduce a “petroleum smart lockdown”, the sources added.

Separately, Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ehsan Afzal, said the government’s measures have ensured there’s no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

“There’s no supply issue in the near future when it comes to petrol and diesel,” Afzal said during Geo News’ programme “Geo Pakistan”.

“We don’t foresee supply shocks. We’re also not experiencing loadshedding due to [oil shortage]. We’re not in such a crisis [compared to other regional nations] because of the government’s management.”

PPP backs PA resolution on reducing petrol prices

A resolution seeking a reduction in petroleum product prices was presented in the Sindh Assembly by PTI lawmaker Muhammad Owais.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, which is an ally of the PML-N in the Centre, supported the resolution.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon called for the abolition of the petroleum levy, saying the salaried class had been crushed under the burden of rising costs.

“The federal government should come to its senses and abolish the petroleum levy,” he said.

“The government is collecting more than Rs100 per litre in levy. The federal government should not shift the burden of its failures onto the people.”

Criticising the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Memon said the party was an ally of the federal government and should raise the issue with it.

“MQM was an ally of the PPP government in 2008. When the price of petrol was increased by one rupee, MQM left the government,” he said.

Rs100 per litre relief on petrol

In order to provide targeted relief to vulnerable segments of the society, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a special relief scheme providing Rs100 per litre discount on petrol for motorcyclists, rickshaw and chingchi owners and drivers of vehicles up to 800cc.

The scheme aims to provide targeted relief to vulnerable segments of society as the government moves to cushion the public from rising fuel prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

Announcing the scheme, the premier had said the government was fully aware of the burden rising oil prices had placed on the public and that the people would not be left alone in these difficult times.

Under the relief scheme, owners and users of motorcycles, rickshaws and other two and three-wheeled vehicles will receive Rs100 per litre relief on up to 20 litres of petrol per month.

Owners of small vehicles up to 800cc engine capacity will receive Rs100 per litre relief on up to 30 litres of petrol per month.