Govt lifts ban on new gas connections

Faisal Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: The government has lifted the four-year ban on new domestic gas connections and announced that consumers will now be provided with re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections instead of local gas.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that the decision had been taken by the federal cabinet under the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ease public hardships.

Malik said the ban, imposed in 2021, had forced residents of new housing societies and apartments to rely on LPG cylinders and other fuels. “Definitely, there’s the pain of getting your cylinders filled from the market, and then there’s the issue of sub-standard cylinders, which often lead to untoward incidents, and sometimes pipes also leak,” he explained.

He noted that the two gas supply companies had already completed the prerequisites and would start entertaining pending applications once the cabinet’s decision was notified. “RLNG is definitely expensive compared to local gas, however, it is 30–35% cheaper than LPG,” Malik said. He added that applicants already on the waiting list would be asked to convert to RLNG by paying the required fee and installing a new connection.

The minister said the billing cycle for RLNG would continue in line with the monthly system already in place. He acknowledged that RLNG was not cheap, but assured that the government was working to bolster local gas exploration so that people could get cheaper supplies in the future.