Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs13.55 per litre for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1: The outgoing caretaker government has jacked up the petrol price by Rs13.55 per litre for the next fortnight, as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The latest price hike comes in light of ongoing tensions in Middle East as Israel continues to press war on Gaza. Updated POL prices go into effect from February 1 at midnight.

“Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes in the current prices of petroleum products during the fortnight starting from 1st February 2024, as recommended by OGRA,” a statement issued by the Finance Division read.

Products Existing price New price Increase/Decrease Petrol Rs259.34 Rs272.89 +Rs13.55 High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs276.21 Rs278.96 +Rs2.75

After the revision, the price of petrol now stands at Rs272.89 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel stands at Rs278.96 per litre after a hike of Rs2.75 per litre.

Moreover, the price of kerosene oil has been decreased to Rs186.62 per litre after a hike of Rs0.24 and the price of light-speed diesel has been increased to 166.86 per litre after a hike of Rs2.03 per litre.