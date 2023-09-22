Govt has no favourites: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (DNA): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the caretaker government has no favourites among the political parties.

Murtaza Solangi said in a statement that the caretaker government was established in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He added that they caretaker set-up is not going to seize the power.

He admitted that against the tradition, the tenure of the caretaker government exceeded two to three months due to the census results and new delimitations.

“The election commission has announced to hold general elections in the

last week of January. We will neither discriminate the political parties

nor do we have favourites.”

Solangi said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari has the right to give his opinion and he will respect it. “They

raised objections against the presence of some Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in the incumbent cabinet.”

He detailed, “Fawad Hassan Fawad performed duties in the civil services

for 35 years. If he was associated with PML-N, then he would definitely

become a minister in the previous government instead of becoming a

caretaker minister only for three months. He spent a long time in jail

but nothing was proved against him.”

Regarding PML-N supremo’s return, Solangi said that the caretaker

government has nothing to do with Nawaz Sharif as he would face the law.

“I don’t know whether Nawaz Sharif would get pre-arrest bail or approach

court after arriving in Pakistan.”

The caretaker Information Minister has also said that it was up to the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the final date of the

general elections.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Solangi said, “The interim government is

constitutional. It is not up to the interim government to announce the

election date.”

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the

head of the country’s biggest party. It is his right to complain as he

is the head of the biggest political party.”