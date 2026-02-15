Govt forms medical panel for Imran Khan’s examination

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15: The government has constituted a medical panel for the examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Sources said the panel comprises Dr Amjad and Dr Nadeem Qureshi. The medical panel was expected to reach the jail on Saturday to conduct the examination. After the check-up, a decision on shifting Imran Khan to hospital will be taken in light of the recommendations of the medical board.

Sources said Dr Nadeem Qureshi serves as Head of the Retina Department at Shifa International Hospital, while Dr Amjad is also affiliated with Shifa International Hospital and is regarded as a specialist in retinal diseases.

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, in a message posted on X, said that the deposed prime minister’s eye examination would be carried out by ophthalmic specialists at a specialised medical institution.

He added that a detailed report would also be submitted to the Supreme Court and urged restraint from speculation and attempts to give the matter a political colour.