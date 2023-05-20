Saturday, May 20, 2023
Govt forms judicial commission to probe audio leaks

May 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (DNA): The federal government on Saturday formed a three-member judicial commission, led by Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to probe the veracity of audio leaks and their impact on the independence of the judiciary.

The commission includes Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The commission was formed under Section 3 of the Inquiry Commission Act 2017.

The commission will probe the genuineness of the audio leaks and its impact on the independence of the judiciary.=DNA

