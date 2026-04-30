Govt extends fuel subsidy for motorcyclists, transporters for one month

ISLAMABAD, APR 30: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved a one-month extension in fuel subsidy for motorcyclists, public transport operators, and goods transporters to sustain relief measures amid economic pressures linked to the Middle East crisis.

The premier also directed that increases in passenger and freight transport fares be prevented, the PM’s Office said in a statement.



While approving the continuation of relief measures, the prime minister stated that effective monitoring of public welfare initiatives must be ensured to directly benefit deserving individuals.

He further said that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments, provided a national relief package worth billions for the public under difficult circumstances and will continue to extend possible support.

PM Shehbaz added that providing relief to the common man remains the government’s top priority, stressing that the public will not be left alone.

He also expressed hope that conditions in the region would improve soon, allowing for stability in petroleum product prices and easing economic pressure on the public.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a fuel subsidy scheme for motorcycles, public transport, and freight vehicles, outlining targeted relief measures across key transport sectors.

Under the plan, motorcycle owners are set to receive a subsidy of Rs100 per litre on petrol, while small trucks will be provided a monthly subsidy of Rs70,000 to help offset rising operational costs.

The prime minister further announced that large trucks would receive Rs80,000 per month, while public transport operators would be granted Rs100,000 per month in support.

In addition, he said freight vehicles would also benefit from a Rs100 per litre fuel subsidy, aimed at reducing transportation costs and supporting goods movement across the country.