Govt decides to place additional Rs1.67bn burden on Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, DEC 24: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to place an additional financial burden of Rs1.67 billion on prospective Hajj pilgrims.

According to details surfaced on Wednesday, under the government scheme, pilgrims will be required to make extra payments towards airfare. Under the scheme, pilgrims will collectively pay an additional Rs1.67 billion in air travel charges. The ministry’s agreements with four airlines have resulted in further financial pressure on Hajj pilgrims.

The sources pertaining to the development said that under the government scheme each pilgrim will pay an additional Rs14,000 in airfare this year. According to the agreements with the airlines, the return air ticket will cost Rs238,000. During the previous Hajj, the airfare charged was Rs224,000 per person.

Under the agreements, travel services for government scheme pilgrims will be provided by PIA, Saudi Airlines, and two private airlines. Under the government Hajj scheme, 119,210 pilgrims will perform Hajj this year.