Govt committed for economic, trade integration with potential African market: Ambassador Asghar

ISLAMABAD, SEP 21 (DNA): Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan has said that the government was committed to economic and trade integration with the African market according to the vision of “look African Campaign.”

He shared this in a roundtable with African envoys serving in Islamabad on “Pakistan Africa Connectivity – Engage Africa Policy of Pakistan.

The event was chaired by H.E Hamid Asghar Khan while Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, President Pakistan Africa Institute for Development Research (PAIDAR) graced the event with his special appearance as keynote speaker. Saleem Ahmad Ranjha, renowned ex official and business consultant

They included HE Dr. Brahim Romani of Algeria, Ms Harerimana Fatou of Rwanda, Salih Mohamed Ahmed of Sudan, HE Titus Mehliswa Johnathan Abu Basutu of Zimbabwe, HE Lt. General (R) Peter Mbogo Njiru of Kenya, Rudolph Pierre Jordaan of South Africa, Yushau Mohammed of Nigeria, Mahmed Abdirahman Hersi of Somalia, DHM of Morocco, Umar Shahid Butt, Vice Consul Ghana.

The envoys shared the present status of cooperation between their countries and Pakistan. They pointed out the gaps to bridge and suggested the measures,if taken, can enhance the level of trade between the sides.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has directed enhanced engagement with Africa, especially in trade, investment and commercial ties.

The TDAP shall be holding a single country exhibition in conjunction with MoFA and Pak Embassy at Addis Ababa from 16-18 October, 2025 with participation of over 100 Pakistani exhibitors.

Many African countries are willing to incentivize investment in industry and joint ventures to boost local manufacturing, said a release issued here on Sunday.

Agricultural cooperation and health care are but two of the areas where tremendous scope for collaboration exists.

Additional Secretary MOFA, Mr. Hamid Asghar Khan took note of the proposals and assured the envoys of every possible effort to do whatever is needful.