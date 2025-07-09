Govt Assures Increased Ad Rates, Payments for Print Media: APNS Briefed

ISLAMABAD/DNA:The Federal Government will shortly implement the assurance of the Prime Minister, Mian Shahbaz Sharif to increase the government advertisement rates as it believes in the promotion and development of vibrant print media to counter the fake media platforms, stated Mr. Attaullah Tarrar.

The Federal Information Minister was addressing members of the APNS Executive at a dinner hosted by the Information Ministry. He stated that the issues of payments faced by the newspapers industry are being addressed and the Federal government has paid over Rs.6 billions to the media towards their dues. He announced that the share of print media in the payment as well as the quantum of advertising would be increased. He assured that the Ministry is putting its best efforts that all dues be cleared regularly leaving no dues pending for payment. He stated that a committee of all stakeholders to weed out dummies has been formed which will benefit the economies of genuine publications. He advised newspapers to innovate themselves in order to brave the challenges being faced by the print media.

The Minister was earlier briefed by the President APNS Senator Sarmad Ali and members of the Executive Committee on the issues confronted by the newspaper industry. The members stated that the Prime Minister in August 2023 had announced increased in the government advertisement rates but the decision has not yet been implemented despite various assurances. They also apprised that the print media was facing acute monetary crunch due to non-payment of their dues as the major share of the payment released was allocated to electronic media, whereas newspapers were paid less than 20% of the released payments. They also requested that a fair share in the quantum of advertisement for the print media be allocated. The members reiterated their demand that the regional PID offices be empowered to suggest media of their region.

The dinner was attended by Secretary Information, Ms. Ambreen Jan, Mr. Mubashar Hasan, PIO and officials of the Ministry. The APNS was represented by the Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General, Navèed Kashif, Finance Secretary, and other members of the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society held its meeting on July 09 at Islamabad chaired by its President, Senator Sarmad Ali.

The Mr. Mohammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General announced the decisions of the meeting and stated that the members urged upon the Federal and provincial governments to expedite payments of long pending bills to help newspapers to meet the financial crunch faced by the print industry. The members expressed their concern over the non-payment of dues by DGPR relating to previous tenures. The members also decided that a delegation led by APNS President will meet Secretary Information Sindh to press for payment of long overdue non budgeted payments.

The Executive Committee approved the report of Advertising Committee and granted provisional accreditation to M/s Brand Spectrum (Pvt.) Ltd. Lahore.

The meeting was attended by the following.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President, Mohammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General, Naveed Kashif, Finance Secretary, Mohsin Bilal, Joint Secretary, Mohsin Seyal (Aftab), Bilal Farooqi ( Aghaz), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centre Line), Fauzia Shaheen (M/Dastak), Najamuddin Sheikh (D/ Deyanat), Javed Mehr Shamsi ( D/Kaleem), Imtinan Shahid ( D/Khabrain), Bilal Mahamood ( Nawa-e-Waqt), Rasakh Munir ( D/Mashriq Peshawar), Aamir Malik ( D/ Mashriq Quetta), S.M.Munir Jilani (D/Paigham), Usman Mujib Shami (D/Pakistan ), Faisal Zahid Malik ( D/ Pakistan Observer), Khushnood Ali Khan ,(D/ Sahafat), Humayun Gulzar ( D/Sayadat), Imran Ather (D/Tijarat) and Syed Haroon Shah ( D/Wahdat).