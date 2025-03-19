Govt announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr
ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 (DNA): The federal government has officially announced the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, granting a three-day break.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday, the holidays will commence from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.
Additionally, the decision has taken to enable citizens nationwide to observe the religious occasion with family.
Offices and businesses will remain close from March 31 to April 2 and resuming from April 3.=DNA
============
(Next News) Bangladesh High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC »
Related News
ICCI President, Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment
ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the IslamabadRead More
Bangladesh High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC
ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Mr. Md. Iqbal HussainRead More
Comments are Closed