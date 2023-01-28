Govt announces holiday in Islamabad on Jan 30 upon UAE president’s arrival
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (DNA): The federal government on Saturday announced
holiday in the capital city on Jan 30 ahead of the visit of the United
Arab Emirates (UAE) president Shaikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the
city.
All schools, colleges, and public offices except CDA, SNGPL, IESCO,
hospitals, district administration, and metropolitan corporation will
take the day off. His visit to the capital city will underscore
important meetings.
The president has been on a five-day private visit to Pakistan since Jan
25. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf had, earlier, welcomed him on his
arrival to Rahim Yar Khan airport.
