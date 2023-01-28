Govt announces holiday in Islamabad on Jan 30 upon UAE president’s arrival

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (DNA): The federal government on Saturday announced

holiday in the capital city on Jan 30 ahead of the visit of the United

Arab Emirates (UAE) president Shaikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to the

city.

All schools, colleges, and public offices except CDA, SNGPL, IESCO,

hospitals, district administration, and metropolitan corporation will

take the day off. His visit to the capital city will underscore

important meetings.

The president has been on a five-day private visit to Pakistan since Jan

25. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf had, earlier, welcomed him on his

arrival to Rahim Yar Khan airport.