Govt action against non-filers is the right decision: Atif Ikram

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 25 (DNA) – President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that the government’s decision to take action against non-filers is correct while tax burden should be reduced on tax payers.Action against non-payers of taxable income should have been decided earlier.Action should be taken against taxpayers and facilitating officers involved in tax evasion, he expressed these views while talking to Chairman Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik, Vice President Tariq Jadoon, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail and others.

President Federation Atif Ikram said that tax collection must be increased to improve the economy of Pakistan, to increase the tax revenue it is necessary to increase the number of taxpayers, tax net does not increase by imposing more taxes on taxpayers rather people start evading taxes, so instead of increasing the tax rate on those who are already paying taxes, steps should be taken to bring people into the tax net by themselves.