Governor Sindh visits HEC, meets Chairman

ISLAMABAD, AUG 4: /DNA/ – Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat and met Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries exchanged views relating to the promotion of higher education, academic excellence, strengthening universities in Sindh, and enhancing collaboration between HEC and the provincial government for the development of higher education sector.

Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar briefed the Governor on the Commission’s key obligations, functions, and initiatives, aimed at enhancing the quality, relevance and accessibility of higher education across the country.

The Governor appreciated HEC’s role and contributions towards the advancement of higher education. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance educational opportunities and institutional capacity.