Governor Sindh visits Ethiopian Embassy to condole with Ambassador over landslide incident 

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh, on Wednesday visited the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad to express condolence over demise of over 230 people in the incidents of landslide that took place in Gofa Zone of the Southern part of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE).

Upon arrival at the Embassy, Jemal Beker Abdula Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, accorded warm welcome to the Governor Sindh.

The Governor Sindh expressed solidarity with the Government and people of the FDR Ethiopia over the tragic incident and sympathized with the bereaved families.

He expressed his support and commitment to jointly work with the Government of Ethiopia in addressing the climate related issues.

On the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker briefed the Governor about relief and rescue efforts of the Government of the Ethiopia being carried out for permanent relocation of the affected persons in sustainable manner.

The Ambassador also highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, which was aimed at combating climate challenges and ensuring food security in the country and region as well.

He informed the Governor that Ethiopia had planted more than 40 billion seedlings of indigenous plants of fruits, vegetable and animal feed in the last four years through massive mobilization of the masses.

Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed his commitment to work with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for addressing the climate issues through joint initiatives under the Green Legacy Initiative.

The matters of mutual interests including bilateral and multilateral cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.