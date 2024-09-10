Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori awarded Ethiopia’s highest honor for services

KARACHI, SEPT 10 (DNA) – In a prestigious ceremony held at Governor House, Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori was awarded Ethiopia’s highest honor, the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award, by Ethiopian Ambassador and Special Envoy, Dr. Jamal Beker.

The award was presented in recognition of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Dr. Jamal Beker for the honor. He emphasized that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia have reached new heights of strength and cooperation.

During the event, which featured an Ethiopian cultural show, Ambassador Dr. Jamal Beker praised the Governor’s role in fostering public ties between the two nations.

He highlighted Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s pivotal efforts in promoting bilateral relations, including his significant role in facilitating the launch of Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker said efforts of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad and support of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, business community, civil society and media had helped strengthen the people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He said the start of the Ethiopian Airlines had laid the strong foundation for people-to-people relations between the two countries, who had strengthened the bilateral ties by enhancing the bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The Ambassador said today Ethiopian cultural night was a testament to the growing people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted the diverse culture and rich heritage of Ethiopia which is called as a land of origins, a land of Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashei and the land of coffee.

H.E. Zubair Motiwala, TDAP Chief Executive, also acknowledged the growing bilateral relations between the two countries, but stressed the need to exploit the immense business and trade potential between the two countries.

H.E. Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi, lauded the Ambassador of Ethiopia for his exemplary efforts to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Honorary Consul said Ethiopia and Pakistan shared striking cultural similarities which we had witnessed today in this Ethiopian cultural night.

A large number of individuals from different walks of life including officials of the Government of Pakistan, Parliamentarians, diplomatic corps, business community, civil society and media attended the cultural night which featured dance and singing performances of the Ethiopian singers and dancers.

Prominent figures included H.E. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), H.E. Khalid Tawab, Ex-Minister of Sindh for Commerce and Industry, H.E. Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Karachi.

The cultural night was hosted by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad in collaboration with the Sindh Governor House, Pakistan Ethiopia Business Council and Bukhari Groups.