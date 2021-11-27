Governor Sindh inaugurates UAE Visa Center in Karachi

Nazir H Siyal

KARACHI, NOV 27 /DNA/ – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail today inaugurated UAE Visa Center in Karachi. H.H Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence UAE and Dr Salim Alkhaddeim AlDhanhani, Consul General of UAE in Karachi were also present.

Governor Sindh said that Pakistan and UAE had laid strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship and peaceful cooperation over the years. He further said that UAE has emerged as one of Pakistan’s major economic and trading partners.

He observed that the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai and bringing the countries of the world together, contributed to enhancing global cooperation and partnership to build a better future for all mankind.

“The participation in Dubai Expo helped explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields including trade, investment, energy and agriculture, among others,” he remarked.

He also congratulated the people of both countries and expressed thankfulness to H.H Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence UAE for commencing such a facility in Karachi.

H.H Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence UAE said: “We are working on new areas of mutual cooperation to move forward and also examining the possible challenging areas so that these could be addressed on priority”.

The Consul General of UAE in Karachi observed that Everything would be available in the Visa Center, including medical insurance, check-ups and contracts etc, to facilitate visa issuance from the visa centre in Karachi; and this will be the biggest visa centre of Asia.