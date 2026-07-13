Governor Punjab Saleem Haider inaugurates two NADRA facilitation centers

By Malik Faisal Munir /DNA

District Correspondent

ATTOCK: Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan inaugurated NADRA Facilitation Centers in the Union Councils of Brahama Bahatar and Malal, marking another significant step toward improving public services in District Attock. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Director General of NADRA, local dignitaries, political and social leaders, and a large number of residents.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed his gratitude to Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Chairman of NADRA for approving the establishment of four NADRA Facilitation Centers in Attock at his request.

He stated that the residents of Brahama Bahatar and Malal would no longer have to travel to Fateh Jang for identity cards and other NADRA services, describing the project as the fulfillment of another promise made to the people of Attock.

The Governor hoped that, in the near future, all tehsils of Attock would be provided with complete NADRA services to ensure greater convenience for the public. Speaking about education, he announced that the long-awaited University of Attock would soon become a reality, providing higher education opportunities to the youth of the district.

He further said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believes in serving the people and remains committed to public welfare. Expressing confidence in his party’s future, he said that the coming time belongs to the Pakistan Peoples Party and that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would become the country’s Prime Minister and write a new chapter of public service.