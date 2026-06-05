Governor Kundi visits SSDO Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Jun 05: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the headquarters of the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in Islamabad on Friday, on the occasion of the organization’s 10th anniversary.

The visit underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in strengthening Pakistan’s response to terrorism, terrorist financing, and violent extremism.

During the visit, the Governor commended SSDO’s decade-long contribution to advancing research, policy dialogue, and institutional capacity-building in the areas of counter-terrorism (CT), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), and countering violent extremism (CVE).

“I am really pleased to visit SSDO and speak about the important work being carried out by SSDO in strengthening efforts against terrorism, terrorist financing, and violent extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across Pakistan,” the Governor stated.

He emphasized that terrorism and violent extremism remain complex challenges that extend beyond security concerns, affecting social cohesion, economic development, and public trust in state institutions. He noted that addressing these challenges requires more than a law-enforcement response and must be grounded in informed policy-making, strong institutions, and active community participation.

Highlighting SSDO’s role, the Governor appreciated the organization’s efforts in supporting CT, CFT, and CVE initiatives through engagement with parliamentarians and key stakeholders. He noted that SSDO’s work in enhancing awareness, strengthening policy dialogue, and promoting evidence-based decision-making is helping equip institutions and leaders with the necessary tools to respond to evolving security threats.

He further stressed the importance of coordinated national action, stating that sustainable peace cannot be achieved by any single institution alone. He called for a whole-of-government approach, ensuring effective coordination among federal, provincial, and local authorities through information sharing and joint action.

Equally, he emphasized a whole-of-society approach, encouraging the active participation of civil society organizations, educational institutions, religious scholars, media, youth, women, and local communities in addressing the root causes of extremism and promoting tolerance, inclusion, and resilience.

The Governor concluded that collective efforts and sustained collaboration are essential to counter extremist narratives and to build a safer and more prosperous future. “Together, through collaboration, dialogue, and collective action, we can build stronger communities, protect future generations from extremist narratives, and contribute to a safer, more peaceful, and more prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan,” he remarked.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas thanked the Governor for his visit and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing work with national and provincial stakeholders to strengthen Pakistan’s CT, CFT, and CVE frameworks through research, capacity building, and strategic engagement.