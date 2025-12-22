Governor Kundi urges youth to acquire modern skills to overcome economic challenges

PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP/DNA): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the province is currently facing economic challenges which can be effectively addressed through education and skills based on modern technology.

He emphasized that equipping youth with contemporary knowledge and practical skills is the key to economic development and competing with global challenges.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing the annual convocation of CECOS University Peshawar as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by President CECOS University Engineer Muhammad Tanveer Javed, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohsin Khan, faculty members, graduating students and their parents.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi distributed degrees among 365 graduates and awarded gold medals to 16 students for their outstanding academic performance. Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan welcomed the Governor and other guests and briefed them on the university’s academic achievements and progress.

Congratulating the graduating students, their parents and faculty, the Governor said that education is not merely a means of personal success but a national responsibility. He urged the graduates to utilize their acquired knowledge and skills for the service of their families, society and the province.

The Governor also expressed satisfaction over the significant participation of female students in the convocation, terming it a highly encouraging sign for social development.

He said that CECOS University is playing an important role in providing modern, technology-driven education in line with contemporary needs and has established a distinct identity in the private education sector through its commitment to quality education.