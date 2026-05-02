Governor Kundi terms youth as key asset for political parties

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, May 2: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that youth are a valuable asset for any political party and play a central role in strengthening organizational structure and highlighting public issues.

He expressed these views during a meeting with provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Youth Organization Zafar Ali Khan here at Kundi Model Farm.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed party affairs in detail, with a particular focus on the role and importance of youth in political activities.



Governor Kundi noted that the PPP has always given central importance to its youth wing, adding that active participation of young members is crucial for enhancing the party’s outreach.



He stressed the need to further mobilize youth at the organizational level to effectively raise public concerns.

The matters related to federal departments and the challenges faced at that level were also discussed. On which, they said these issues would be resolved through mutual cooperation and serious efforts. The governor assured that all possible steps would be taken to address public concerns, especially those affecting the youth.