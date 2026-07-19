Governor Kundi reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, Jul 19: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, political and moral support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying their right to self-determination must be realized in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a special message on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan Day (July 19), the Governor said July 19, 1947, was a historic and decisive day in the history of the subcontinent when the people of Kashmir adopted the historic resolution in favour of accession to Pakistan, expressing their commitment to Pakistan and their right to self-determination.

He said Accession to Pakistan Day reflected the enduring bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, adding that Kashmir was Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination was a recognized right under the UNSC resolutions.

Governor Kundi said a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, which would also contribute to lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

He said Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiri people at every level and would keep urging the international community to take notice of the serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play its role in ensuring the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices, resilience and unwavering commitment of the Kashmiri people for freedom, the Governor said Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle.

Expressing confidence, Kundi said the day would come when the people of Kashmir would freely decide their future in line with the UNSC resolutions.

He said Accession to Pakistan Day renewed the nation’s pledge that Pakistan would never leave the Kashmiri people alone and would continue highlighting their just cause at national and international forums.