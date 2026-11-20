DNA

ISLAMABAD: President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia, along with Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha and Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan Swati, presented a commemorative memento to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, during his visit to the Chamber.

The occasion was attended by ICCI Council Members Chaudhry Masood, Mian Akram Farid, and Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, as well as Executive Committee Members Mohammad Khurshid, Mohammad Arif, Kamran Kakakhel, and Zohaib Arshad Malik, along with other members of the business community.

The visit underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the business community and provincial leadership, with discussions focused on promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation.