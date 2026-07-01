Governor Kundi invites African investors to explore opportunities in KP

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a grand Africa Day Celebration 2026, bringing together ambassadors, high commissioners, senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders and representatives from African missions to reaffirm the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and African nations and explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan’s relationship with Africa has never been transactional but has been built upon mutual respect, shared struggles against colonialism and a common commitment to justice, sovereignty and sustainable development. He noted that Pakistan has consistently supported African liberation movements and remains a steadfast partner in trade, education, peacekeeping and global diplomacy. He stressed that the time has come to transform enduring political solidarity into deeper economic partnerships encompassing trade, investment, scientific collaboration, higher education and people-to-people exchanges. He invited African investors to explore the immense opportunities available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in hydropower, minerals, agriculture, industry and human capital development.

Additional Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hamid Asghar, highlighted Africa’s vast economic potential, describing the continent as a land of limitless opportunities. He said Africa’s rapidly expanding youth population, growing consumer markets, abundant agricultural resources and fertile lands offer significant prospects for Pakistani investors. He informed participants that several African countries are prepared to offer thousands of acres of cultivable land for corporate farming initiatives and encouraged Pakistani businesses to undertake well-planned trade missions targeting specific African regions. He assured the business community of full facilitation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in fostering commercial engagement with African nations.

President ICCI Sardar Tahir Mehmood reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Africa relations through structured business engagements, trade delegations and institutional partnerships. He emphasized that ICCI would continue to serve as a bridge between Pakistani entrepreneurs and African markets to promote investment, joint ventures and sustainable economic collaboration.

Representing the Dean of the African Group, High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Munsoo Kurrimbaccus said that Africa, comprising 54 sovereign nations, is emerging as one of the most dynamic regions of the world. He observed that Africa’s greatest strength lies in its people, particularly its youthful population, which presents unprecedented opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic expansion. He emphasized that Africa’s demographic dividend, natural resources, agricultural potential and tourism assets position the continent as a strategic partner for Pakistan’s future economic growth.

Chairman Pakistan-Africa Friendship Association Zafar Bakhtawari underlined the importance of establishing direct air connectivity between Pakistan and African countries to facilitate trade, tourism and business exchanges. He urged the government to prioritize air links with African destinations to unlock the full potential of bilateral economic, political and cultural relations. He stressed that stronger economic linkages would enable both Pakistan and Africa to address shared global challenges, including climate change, energy security and sustainable development.

Senior Vice President ICCI Tahir Ayub conducted the proceedings and presented the vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to the diplomatic community, government representatives, business leaders and participants for making the Africa Day celebration a resounding success.

The event was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from African countries including the Ambassador of Turkiye, members of the business community, representatives from public and private sector organizations as well as the ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, Executive Members and trade and industry leaders.