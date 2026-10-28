Governor Kundi condemns Afghan Taliban aggression, lauds Pakistan Forces’ response

PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (DNA):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the unprovoked and blatant aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime against civilian homes and Angoor Adda Bazar in Lower South Waziristan.

The Governor paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their “swift, forceful and decisive response” to the incident. He said the Afghan Taliban regime should have no illusions, asserting that Pakistan would never tolerate attacks on its citizens or any violation of its sovereignty.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sacrificed thousands of lives in the fight against terrorism, and we will not allow anyone to threaten our people or undermine our security,” Kundi said. He emphasized that any aggression against Pakistan would be met with unwavering resolve.

The Governor reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces enjoyed the full backing of the nation to defend every inch of the country’s territory, adding that no threat or hostile act could weaken Pakistan’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure the security of its people.