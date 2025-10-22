Governor Kundi calls for unity, advises CM Afridi to foster cooperation with centre

ISLAMABAD, OCT 22 (APP/DNA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday encouraged Chief Minister Sohail Afridi should adopt a cooperative and constructive approach in dealings with the federal government, stressing that unity and collaboration are essential in addressing the province’s pressing challenges.

In an interview with a local news channel, Kundi also stressed the importance of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’ s important role in addressing provincial issues, urging all stakeholders to join hands for the continued peace and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Karim Kundi called on Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to adopt a more collaborative stance in engaging with the federal government.

He emphasised the need for unity during testing times, he noted that close coordination between provincial and federal leadership is essential for effectively tackling the challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensuring the welfare of its people.

Governor Kundi further highlighted the challenging situation facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing regional tensions with Afghanistan and the ongoing security concerns.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the army and police in restoring and maintaining peace in the

province.

Welcoming the recent peace agreement with Afghanistan, he described it as a positive step toward regional

stability.