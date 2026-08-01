Governor KP welcomes revival of international hockey in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday welcomed the revival of international hockey in Pakistan, saying it would not only promote the country’s national game but also project a positive image of Pakistan across the world.

Talking to media after the prize distribution ceremony of the international test match between Pakistan and South Korea at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, where he was the chief guest, the Governor said the return of international teams reflected the country’s improved environment for sports.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Mohiuddin Wani, officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, sports personalities and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan defeated South Korea in the international test match.

Governor Kundi said hockey was Pakistan’s national game and reviving its glorious traditions was the need of the hour. He said Pakistan was steadily moving towards hosting more international sporting events.

He urged that young talent should be provided with modern facilities, quality coaching and maximum opportunities to participate in international competitions so that Pakistan could regain its lost glory in world hockey.

The Governor also congratulated the national team on its victory and expressed hope that such international engagements would help restore Pakistan’s prominent position in the sport.