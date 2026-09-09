Governor KP stresses quality housing, healthcare, sports facilities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday underscored the need for providing quality residential facilities to citizens and stressed that hospitals and sports grounds should be integral parts of housing projects.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman of Saif Group Jahangir Saifullah Khan, who called on him and briefed him on the ongoing housing project in Dera Ismail Khan.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Kundi, Saif Group Senior Manager Danish Iftikhar and Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Abid Khan Marwat were also present during the meeting.

The Governor said modern housing schemes should ensure the availability of healthcare and recreational facilities alongside residential units to improve the quality of life of the people.

Jahangir Saifullah Khan informed the Governor that the project already included a hospital and sports grounds and assured him that work on these components would be further expedited.

Governor Kundi appreciated the efforts of the Saif Group in developing the housing project and emphasized the importance of timely completion of facilities for the benefit of local residents.