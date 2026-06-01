Governor KP meets ministers Rana, Asif to discuss wheat, aviation projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held separate meetings with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Monday, where key matters related to governance, development and federal-provincial coordination were discussed.

During the meeting with Rana Sanaullah, the issue of restrictions on wheat transportation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under detailed discussion.

The Governor urged the federal government for an immediate resolution of the matter to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the province.

The security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also reviewed, with concern expressed over law and order challenges in certain areas.

The Governor also appreciated federal measures regarding gas supply to CNG stations and lauded the efforts of the minister in facilitating the process.

In a separate meeting with Khawaja Muhammad Asif, progress on aviation projects in Dera Ismail Khan was reviewed, including the completion of remaining work on the old airport runway, provision of necessary equipment, and the proposed revival of the airport for commercial flight operations. The Greenfield International Airport project was also discussed.

The Governor said the project would significantly transform the economic landscape of the region and enhance connectivity.

He appreciated the Defence Minister’s efforts regarding airport rehabilitation and stressed timely completion of aviation infrastructure projects.

The meetings collectively reaffirmed the commitment of both federal and provincial leadership to strengthen cooperation for public welfare, improved infrastructure, healthcare services, and economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.