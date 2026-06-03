Governor KP, Iranian envoy discuss regional peace, trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03: Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam at the Governor House on Wednesday to discuss regional peace, bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and economic opportunities between Pakistan and Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said an end to the Iran-US conflict and the establishment of lasting peace were essential for regional and global prosperity. He said Pakistan desired peace and was making efforts to promote stability in the region.

He expressed the hope that Iran would emerge stronger from recent challenges through unity, patience and resilience, adding that Pakistan wished to see its neighbouring and long-standing friend progress and prosper.

Faisal Karim Kundi said Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, including the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Field Marshal were actively engaged in efforts to promote peace.

He said peace in Iran would contribute to the development and prosperity of both countries and described Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States as a diplomatic success.

The Governor also stressed the need for exchanges of parliamentary and trade delegations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Iran and highlighted vast opportunities for economic cooperation with Iranian support.

The Iranian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role during the recent conflict and said the Iranian nation valued the support extended by Pakistan.

He acknowledged the contribution of Pakistan’s political and military leadership in helping avert further destruction and instability in the region.

Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam said bilateral trade, particularly in oil and other commodities, would expand in the future and emphasized the importance of connecting Gwadar, Bandar Abbas and Karachi to strengthen commercial activities and regional connectivity.

He also referred to Iranian oil containers currently present at Karachi Port and termed Israel a major obstacle to peace in the region.

The ambassador reiterated that Iran would not relinquish its rights regarding nuclear matters and invited Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to visit Iran.

Later, the Governor hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation. Pakistan Peoples Party Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan and PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Kundi were also present.