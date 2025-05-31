Governor KP Calls for Collective Action to Unlock Pakistan’s Sports Brilliance

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized that Pakistan possesses immense sports talent and expressed his willingness to welcome constructive proposals for the development of sports in the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting at the Governor House with the newly elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA), led by their newly elected President, Abu Bakar Bin Tallat.

Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the newly elected RISJA officials and said that those who have come through the electoral process will play an important role in promoting sports journalism.

He reiterated that the media plays a key role in the development of sports in the country. “Youth are our future, and everyone must contribute to engaging them in sports,” he said. “There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, and media plays a crucial role in bringing this talent to the forefront. I hope RISJA will also promote the talented athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The Governor further stated that sports journalists project the positive image of the country globally. “We will welcome all positive suggestions for sports development in KP,” he said. Faisal Karim Kundi also assured the RISJA delegation of full cooperation.

The RISJA delegation, led by Abu Bakar Bin Tallat, included Abdul Mohi Shah, Shakeel Awan, Nasir Naqvi, Kiran Khan, Arfa Feroze Zaki, Shakir Abbasi, and Afzal Javed.