Governor KP, British High Commissioner discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Friday met British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and discussed the evolving regional situation and matters of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in various sectors, including energy, security, minerals, investment promotion, and sustainable development through technical cooperation and institutional partnerships.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s effective diplomacy and constructive efforts in facilitating the Iran-US ceasefire, acknowledging its role in promoting regional stability.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Pakistan remained committed to promoting peace and stability in the region and across the globe through dialogue and diplomatic engagement. He emphasized that Pakistan had always believed in negotiations for achieving lasting peace in the region.

Faisal Karim Kundi also highlighted that a large number of skilled youth, technical experts, and professionals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were contributing their services in the United Kingdom.

He expressed hope that the British government would create more opportunities for talented youth from the province.