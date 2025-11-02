Governor expresses grief over CTD blast, death of Educationist Prof. Dr Alizai

PESHAWAR, Nov 2 (APP/DNA): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the explosion at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station Peshawar, which occurred when explosive materials stored in the malkhana (evidence storeroom) detonated.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of a police official in the incident, paying tribute to the officer’s sacrifice in the line of duty.

Governor Kundi extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and patience for the grieving relatives.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel, emphasizing the province’s gratitude for the bravery and commitment of law enforcement agencies.

In a separate condolence message, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed profound grief over the passing of renowned educationist and Vice Chancellor of Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Professor Dr. Hameedullah Khan Alizai.

He said Dr. Alizai’s valuable contributions to the field of education would always be remembered, adding that under his leadership, Qurtuba University emerged as a distinguished institution, particularly serving the youth of Dera Ismail Khan by providing quality higher education.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and offered condolences to the bereaved family.