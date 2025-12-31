Governor congratulates newly elected cabinet of District Press Club Tank

PESHAWAR, Dec 31 (APP/DNA):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected President of District Press Club Tank, Syed Badshah Kundi, along with the entire cabinet.

The Governor also felicitated General Secretary Kifayatullah Paracha, Vice President Sheikh Rehmatullah, Patron-in-Chief Rafiq Ahmed Kundi, Finance Secretary Imran Durrani, Joint Secretary Tanveer Shah Kundi, and Information Secretary Jawad Hassan Dilsoz on their successful election.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed the hope that the newly elected office-bearers would play a positive and responsible role in addressing the issues faced by the people of Tank and the journalist community.

He emphasized the importance of a free, responsible, and professional press in strengthening democracy and promoting public awareness.

The Governor wished the new leadership success in their future endeavors and assured his support for initiatives aimed at the welfare of journalists and the development of the region.