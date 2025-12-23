Governor condemns attack on police mobile in Karak

PESHAWAR, Dec 23 (APP/DNA):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a police mobile in the Guragri area of district Karak, which resulted in the martyrdom of five police personnel.

The Governor expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and paid rich tribute to the martyred police officials, acknowledging their sacrifices for the protection of public life and property.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi termed the attack as a highly condemnable, inhuman and cowardly act, saying that those who target law enforcement personnel performing their duty deserve no leniency.

He emphasized that police personnel are on the frontline in maintaining peace and security, and attacks on them are attacks on peace itself.

The Governor further stated that the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs for the establishment of law and order would not go in vain. He reiterated the resolve to eliminate elements involved in terrorism and violence.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences, the Governor conveyed his prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls and patience for the bereaved families. He assured that the entire nation stands united with the families of police martyrs in this hour of grief.