Governor calls for improved rail services, revival of Landi Kotal tourist train

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (DNA):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has called for improving the railway system in the province and emphasized the revival of the Landikotal Tourist Train to promote tourism, facilitate passengers and boost economic activity.

The Governor expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi in Islamabad, where they discussed measures to make the railway network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more efficient, modern and responsive to public needs.

The meeting reviewed proposals aimed at upgrading railway facilities across the province, improving passenger services and enhancing the overall quality of railway operations.

The two sides also held detailed discussions on restoring the Landi Kotal Tourist Train, describing it as an important initiative to promote tourism, strengthen the local economy and provide better travel opportunities for visitors.

Governor Kundi said an improved railway system would not only provide better transportation facilities to the people but would also contribute to the promotion of trade and tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He termed the revival of the Landi Kotal Tourist Train vital for the region’s tourism development.

The meeting also discussed the overall political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ongoing development initiatives and the importance of effective coordination and cooperation between the federal and provincial governments for addressing public issues.

The Governor stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation between the federal government and relevant institutions to accelerate the province’s development, improve public services and bring underdeveloped areas into the national mainstream.

Both sides agreed on the need for joint efforts to improve railway infrastructure, promote tourism and address public issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.