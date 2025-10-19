Government sets wheat price at Rs 3,500 to protect farmers

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19 /DNA/ – The federal government on Sunday approved the National Wheat Policy for the 2025-26 season, establishing a strategic procurement target and a support price designed to balance farmer profitability with public food security.

The policy was finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, alongside representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jammu and Kashmir, and key agricultural stakeholders.

A central feature of the new policy is the government’s decision to procure approximately 6.2 million tonnes of wheat to build strategic reserves. This wheat will be purchased from farmers at a support price of Rs3,500 per 40kg.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the critical role of farmers, calling them the “backbone of Pakistan’s economy.” He stated that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the agricultural community and that the new policy is the result of extensive consultations with all provincial governments and farmer organizations.

“The objective of this consensus-based policy is to ensure a profit for our farmers while protecting the public interest,” the Prime Minister said. “By the grace of God, this policy will boost agricultural development and increase farmers’ income.”

To ensure smooth implementation, a National Wheat Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for National Food Security. The committee, which includes representatives from all provinces, is tasked with monitoring the policy’s progress, holding weekly review meetings, and reporting directly to the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the policy explicitly bans any inter-provincial restrictions on the movement of wheat, a measure intended to ensure a consistent supply and stabilize prices across the country.