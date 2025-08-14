Google marks Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with national flag doodle
Google, the world’s most widely used search engine, has marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a special doodle featuring the national flag.
Displayed on the homepage for users in Pakistan, the animated illustration shows the green-and-white flag billowing against a clear blue sky. The design is subtly woven into the word ‘Google’, blending seamlessly with the background.
In a statement highlighting the significance of the occasion, Google said: “On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign nation. This public holiday also commemorates the deeds and legacies of Pakistan’s founders.”
Clicking on the doodle directs users to search results exploring the importance of the day — from patriotic songs and historical accounts of Pakistan’s creation to videos, updates and news reports. The search engine periodically alters its doodle to celebrate notable occasions and events from around the globe.
The Independence Day doodle has become an annual tradition for Google. In previous years, designs have showcased landmarks such as Karachi’s Frere Hall and cultural icons including Pakistan’s renowned mangoes.
This year’s creation takes a more restrained yet evocative approach, placing the flag at the heart of the tribute as a potent symbol of national pride.
In addition, on the search results page, users may notice an alternate design in which a Pakistani flag replaces the double ‘O’s in ‘Google’, offering a further nod to the country’s identity.
Some of the doodles from the past years:
