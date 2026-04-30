Golra to Rawalpindi track inspected by railway minister personally

ISLAMABAD, APR 30 (DNA): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi adopted a proactive and hands-on approach by personally inspecting the railway track from Golra Railway Station to Rawalpindi Railway Station while traveling on a track trolley.

During the visit, the minister emphasized that field inspections are essential to understanding ground realities.

He said that traveling on the track trolley allowed him to closely observe the condition of the railway tracks, assess operational matters and gain firsthand insight into inspection procedures.

The Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi accompanied the minister during the inspection and provided detailed briefings on various operational aspects of the railway system.

Hanif Abbasi directed the concerned officials to remain more active in the field and ensure effective on-ground monitoring.

He also instructed railway authorities to further improve track maintenance, operational efficiency and passenger facilities.

At Rawalpindi Railway Station, passengers expressed pleasant surprise upon seeing the minister among them, appreciating his direct engagement.

The minister’s practical leadership style, combining administrative oversight with field monitoring, has drawn attention.

Meanwhile, a video of his track trolley visit has gone viral on social media, receiving positive feedback from users.=DNA