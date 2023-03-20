Golden Jubilee of Celebration of constitution of Pakistan held at IMCG F10-2

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20: A grand programme was arranged at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2, Islamabad for the celebration of Golden Jubilee of the 1973 constitution of Pakistan. A large number of students from Urban Area I, II, Nilore, Bara Kahu, Sihala and Tarnul participated in the contest. Speeches were presented both in English and Urdu, on the topic My Constitution: Guarantee of My Freedoms. The students talked about the constitution of Pakistan. They posed questions the citizens of Pakistan, to give them their basic rights and freedom of speech, of movement, of business They wished that, they want their country to be strong and prosperous. So every citizen of Pakistan can enjoy the full freedom to live.

Parliamentary Secretary human rights Mehnaz rafi was chief guest while Ali ahmad kharal Director FDE was guest of honor. Principal prof Sabah faisal Presided the function.in other guests Directors from Federal Directorate of Education Aftab Tariq Mirza javed tanassum Naz nadeem Ahmad Irfan mehmood were also present.

All the participants made inspiring and motivational speeches and enlightened the audience about the articles pertaining to freedom for the citizen of Pakistan and stressed on the implementation of constitution in true letter and spirit.

In English speech contest winners were Miss Habiba Batool (IMSG G-9/2, Islamabad secured 1st position, 2nd Position was secured by Miss Fatima Ejaz (ICG F-6/2, Islamabad) & Miss Fatima Bhatti (IMCG F-10/2, Islamabad secured third position. In Urdu declamation contest first position was secured by Miss Saleha (IMSG I-V Bara Kahu), Second position Miss Navera Zahra (IMSG G-11/1, Islamabad and third position was secured by Miss Naima Fatima (IMSG I-V Sihala).

Certificates and shields were awarded to the winners of the contest.

The guest of honour Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal appreciated the efforts of the participants and the Principal, Prof. Sabah Faisal, the host college Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post-Graduate) F-10/2, Islamabad. A college souvenir and a bouquet was presented to the chief guest, Ms. Mehnaz Aziz and Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal. Among the worthy guests were a team of Directors of Federal Directorate of Education and Area Education Officers.

The Chief Guest Ms. Mehnaz Aziz, in her remarks encouraged and appreciated the participants and assured the speakers to invite them to the parliament to present their speeches.