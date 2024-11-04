Gold prices increase by Rs.700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.283,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 283,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 243,227 from Rs. 242,627 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 222,958 from Rs. 222,408, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,430 and Rs. 2,940.67, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,742 from $2,735, the Association reported.